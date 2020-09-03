Walden was recalled by the Red Sox on Thursday.
Walden will return to the major-league pitching staff after Colten Brewer (finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Walden wasn't effective in nine relief appearances earlier in the season as he posted a 12.00 ERA and 2.44 WHIP over nine innings.
