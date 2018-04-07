Red Sox's Marcus Walden: Returns to Triple-A
The Red Sox optioned Walden to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports
Walden earned an Opening Day roster spot due to a stellar spring training and had a respectable 3.60 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with three strikeouts over five innings with the Red Sox. The 25-year-old was optioned as Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the 10-day disabled list to start Sunday's game.
