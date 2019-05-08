Walden (5-0) allowed one run on two hits and struck out three over three innings in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Orioles.

For the second time in a week, Walden earned a win after coming in for spot-starter Hector Velazquez who could not go deep. Walden earned his fifth win of the season and is sporting an impressive 1.77 ERA with 23:5 K:BB over 20.1 innings.