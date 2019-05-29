Walden allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in a third of an inning in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Indians.

Walden, who picked up a save in his previous appearance, left a mess in the eighth inning that Matt Barnes had to clean up. Boston scored a pair of their own the bottom of the eighth and had a three-run when it entered the ninth, but Ryan Brasier promptly gave it all away. Walden had earned high-leverage work after a stretch of 22.1 innings during which he allowed just two runs. Boston's closer situation has been unpredictable all season and should remain as such in the eyes of fantasy owners going forward.