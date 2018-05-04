Red Sox's Marcus Walden: Shipped back to minors
Walden was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Walden has now been sent to the minors three times this season. The 29-year-old rookie is clearly right on the fringe of the major-league roster and is likely to keep bouncing between Boston and Pawtucket for much of the year. He has a 3.68 ERA in 14.2 innings of long relief for the Red Sox so far this season. Bobby Poyner was called up to take his place in the bullpen.
