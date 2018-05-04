Walden was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Walden has now been sent to the minors three times this season. The 29-year-old rookie is clearly right on the fringe of the major-league roster and is likely to keep bouncing between Boston and Pawtucket for much of the year. He has a 3.68 ERA in 14.2 innings of long relief for the Red Sox so far this season. Bobby Poyner was called up to take his place in the bullpen.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories