Walden (0-1) allowed a run on a hit and a walk in one inning, taking the loss Saturday versus the Blue Jays.

Walden walked Lourdes Gurriel and allowed a single to Randal Grichuk. Rowdy Tellez then hit into a groundout that allowed Gurriel to score, which ultimately left Walden with the loss. The 31-year-old reliever has given up two runs in six innings this season. He's added five strikeouts and a 1.67 WHIP.