Walden allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Angels.

Walden was called upon to pitch the second inning as the Red Sox played a bullpen game Saturday. Walden allowed a run-scoring single to Mike Trout as the damage on his ledger. The performance raises the right-hander's ERA to 3.41 with a 1.08 WHIP and 66:24 K:BB in 68.2 innings this season.