Red Sox's Marcus Walden: Unsung hero in win
Walden did not give up a hit and struck out four over 2.1 scoreless innings in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Rockies.
The Red Sox had blown a three-run lead when Walden entered the game in the seventh inning to calm the brewing storm. He stranded the go-ahead run at second base with a strikeout of Raimel Tapia and limited the Rockies to weak contact when they were able to put the ball in play. This type of performance is not new for Walden, who has become a key relief arm thus far. The 30-year-old right-hander has allowed one run while striking out 19 and walking one over his last 16.2 innings. "His stuff is playing great at this level right now. The slider is good, the cutter is good, the fastball up is great. He was amazing today. We put him in a situation, tie game, and he gave us more than enough to have a chance to win a game," manager Alex Cora told Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald.
