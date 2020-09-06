Wilson has been added to Boston's 60-man player pool, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Wilson was added to the 40-man roster last November but was not initially included in the 60-man pool. He has some speed and flashed more pop than ever before last year with 18 homers between High-A and Double-A while slashing .269/.357/.492 between the two levels.
