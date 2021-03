Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wilson won't be available for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles after being involved in a collision in the outfield during a recent workout, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Cora didn't specify what exact injury Wilson might be dealing with, but the 24-year-old is expected to make his return to action within the next few days. Wilson will likely begin the 2021 campaign at Triple-A Worcester or Double-A Portland.