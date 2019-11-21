Red Sox's Marcus Wilson: Contract selected by Boston
Wilson's contract was purchased by the Red Sox on Wednesday.
The move prevents Wilson from being selected in the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 23-year-old hit .269/.357/.492 at the High-A and Double-A levels last season, first in the Diamondbacks' organization and then in the Red Sox's system after he was traded for Blake Swihart.
