The Red Sox promoted Wilson from High-A Salem to Double-A Portland on Sunday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Acquired from the Red Sox in April in the deal that sent Blake Swihart to Arizona, Wilson slashed just .161/.307/.226 over 75 plate appearances at Portland before being demoted to Salem. Wilson found his form at the plate at the lower level, batting .342 with eight home runs in 45 games. That performance was enough for the Red Sox to give Wilson another look in the Eastern League.