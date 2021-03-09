Wilson (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Tuesday's spring game against the Rays, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI.com.
Wilson missed some time earlier in camp after a collision in the outfield, but he has put that behind him and will start Tuesday for the second time in three days.
