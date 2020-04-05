Red Sox's Marcus Wilson: Opening year at Double-A
The Red Sox optioned Wilson to Double-A Portland on March 8.
Wilson, whom the Red Sox acquired from the Diamondbacks last April in the Blake Swihart trade, was added to the 40-man roster in November. Though his presence on the roster might improve his chances of reaching the majors in 2020, Wilson probably won't be at the top of the list for a callup if the Red Sox need another outfielder as the season unfolds. Wilson slashed .269/.357/.492 with 18 home runs and 13 stolen bases while splitting time between three affiliates in 2019.
