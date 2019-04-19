Red Sox's Marcus Wilson: Sent to Boston
Wilson was traded from Arizona to Boston in exchange for Blake Swihart and international bonus pool money Friday.
Wilson began the 2019 season at Double-A Jackson but struggled to a .235 average with two homers, seven RBI and three stolen bases over 12 games. Perhaps a change in scenery will be just what he needs to turn things around at the dish.
