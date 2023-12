Kolozsvary signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Friday that includes and invitation to spring training, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Kolozsvary saw spot duty in the big leagues with the Reds and Orioles the last two seasons, going 4-for-20 at the plate. The 28-year-old is in line to begin the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Worcester where he'll represent catching depth.