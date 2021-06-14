Perez (4-4) allowed five runs on six hits and one walk while failing to record a strikeout in 1.1 innings to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Toronto's bats were hot throughout Sunday's matchup, and Perez struggled early in the contest by giving up home runs in each of the first two innings. The southpaw has now given up 11 runs in 3.1 innings across his last two starts, and he's been charged with losses in each of those appearances. He'll attempt to bounce back in his next start and tentatively lines up to take the mound on the road against Kansas City on Saturday.