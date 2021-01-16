Perez signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The Red Sox had previously declined a $6.25 million club option for the lefty. His new deal will be worth $4.5 million, with a $6 million club option and a $500,000 buyout for 2022, so Boston will wind up saving a small amount of money while still getting to bring Perez back. The 29-year-old looked like a legitimate rotation piece last season but not a particularly good one, as his 4.50 ERA in 12 starts came with an unimpressive combination of a 17.6 percent strikeout rate and 10.7 percent walk rate.
