Perez allowed one hit and didn't walk a batter over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring game over the Rays.

Perez told Ian Browne of MLB.com that he's on a mission to improve his control in 2021, and Tuesday's start was a step in that direction. "Everything is about throwing strikes. When you throw a strike and you attack the zone, everything is easier for you as a pitcher," said Perez. He required just 16 pitches (11 strikes) to dispatch the Rays over two innings.