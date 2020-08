Perez's scheduled start is expected to be bumped back to Thursday against the Blue Jays due to a blister, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The Red Sox have gone back and forth on whether or not Perez will see his next start delayed after he pitched through a blister on his left index finger Friday against the Nationals. The latest reports indicate that the southpaw will throw Thursday, though the starter for Wednesday's game against the Braves has not yet been announced.