Perez didn't factor into the decision during a 6-5 loss to the Phillies in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, giving up four runs on five hits and six walks over five innings. He struck out two.

The southpaw's command almost completely deserted him in this one, as Perez also uncorked a wild pitch and threw only 47 of his 86 pitches for strikes before exiting. Boston was able to take the lead in the top of the sixth inning, getting him off the hook for the loss, but Matt Barnes then blew the save. Perez hasn't won a game in over a month, and he'll carry a 4.40 ERA and 31:24 K:BB through 47 innings into his next outing Sunday in Tampa Bay.