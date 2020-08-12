Perez (2-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings as the Red Sox were defeated 8-2 by the Rays. He struck out five.

The lefty didn't pitch badly -- Tampa did most of its damage against the Boston bullpen -- but after striking out the first two batters in the sixth inning, Perez got the hook following a four-pitch walk to Jose Martinez, leaving him one out short of his first quality start of the year. Perez has given a beleaguered Boston rotation some stability, lasting at least five innings in all four of his starts with a 3.38 ERA, but his 16:11 K:BB over 21.1 frames highlights the tightrope he tends to walk. He'll look for that elusive 18th out in his next outing Sunday, on the road against the Yankees.