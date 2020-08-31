Perez (finger) is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Braves, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Manager Ron Roenicke hinted Sunday that Perez could be pushed back a day in the pitching schedule after developing a blister on his pitching hand during his last start, but the veteran southpaw looks like he'll remain on his normal four days' rest after all. Perez has been unremarkable this season with a 4.58 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and a 6.1 K-BB% over seven outings, but those numbers are good enough to make him the clear No. 2 starter in a beleaguered Boston rotation.