Perez allowed six runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's spring game against the Yankees.

Perez was done after 34 pitches but got his pitch count up by throwing another 20 in the bullpen. He chalked up the outing to bad luck, noting a lot of soft contact, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. He's penciled in as Boston's No. 3 starter and becomes a more important piece after it was learned Chris Sale is out indefinitely after undergoing in MRI on his elbow.