Perez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 win over the Yankees, allowing three unearned runs on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

The southpaw avoided any damage to his ERA thanks to a Xander Bogaerts error in New York's three-run second inning, but this was still a shaky outing for Perez, who tossed 44 of 67 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. He hasn't lasted more than five innings in four straight starts, and Perez will carry a 4.09 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 60:26 K:BB through 70.1 innings into his next trip to the mound.