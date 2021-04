Perez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 win over the Mariners, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

The Red Sox handed Perez an early lead but he couldn't stick around long enough to benefit from it, needing 83 pitches (46 strikes) to record only 11 outs. The southpaw will drag a 5.71 ERA and 15:9 K:BB through 17.1 innings into his next outing Thursday on the road against the Rangers.