Perez (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Mets.

Perez pitched a fairly clean game with the exception of the third inning, when he walked two batters and hit another. That loaded the bases for Jeff McNeil, who singled into left field to drive in a pair. It was a bounceback performance from Perez, as he had surrendered four earned runs in his first start with Boston. He'll face a tough test in his next scheduled start, which is currently projected for Wednesday at Tampa Bay.