Perez allowed three hits and no walks while striking out six over six shutout innings in Monday's intrasquad game, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. He threw 80 pitches (52 strikes).

Perez said he found his cutter, with which he had problems in earlier intrasquad games, and that was the difference Monday. The left-hander authored his best outing of camp in his final tuneup and will next start the second game of the season, Saturday at home against Baltimore.