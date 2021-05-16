Perez (1-2) earned the win Saturday against the Angels after giving up three hits and four walks while recording five strikeouts across six scoreless innings.
The 30-year-old tied a season high with four walks, but he otherwise gave up only three singles to keep the Halos off the board. Perez has a 3.40 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB through 39.2 innings (eight starts) in 2021.
