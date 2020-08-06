Perez (2-1) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out four across five scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Rays.

Perez allowed a double to the first batter he faced, but managed work out of the early jam with a pop up, ground out, and strike out. He faced a similar scenario in the fourth inning, but remained unscathed. Perez has given himself a thin margin for error through three starts this season, striking out 11 and walking nine across 15.2 innings. Still, he'll carry a 3.45 ERA into his next start, currently projected for Tuesday in a rematch against the Rays.