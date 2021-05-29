Perez (3-2) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out four in five innings in Friday's win over Miami in a rain-shortened game.

The southpaw allowed a two-run home run to Miami catcher Jorge Alfaro in the second inning, but that was the extent of the damage. Perez has won three straight starts, allowing just five runs in 17 innings in that span. For the season, he sports a 3.55 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 48:17 K:BB across 50.2 innings. He lines up for a road start in Houston next week.