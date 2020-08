Perez (2-3) took the loss after allowing three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one over three innings Monday against the Yankees.

Perez struggled with his command in this one, surrendering more walks than hits. He gave up all three runs in the second frame, one on an RBI double, and the other two on a two-run homer by Luke Voit. After five starts this season, Perez sits with a 4.07 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with a 17:14 K:BB over 24.1 frames.