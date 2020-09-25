Perez (3-5) took the loss Thursday, coughing up six runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings in a 13-1 loss to the Orioles. He struck out two.

Five of the nine hits off Perez went for extra bases, including a Jose Iglesias solo shot in the fourth inning. The southpaw heads into free agency this winter with a 4.50 ERA and 46:28 K:BB through 62 innings on the year.