Perez (3-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings as he earned the win Sunday against the Rays.

Perez has been wildly inconsistent recently, but he earned his first win in over a month as he got some help from the Rays' offense. He also matched his highest strikeout total of the season against the top team in the American League East. The southpaw will attempt to build on his momentum at home Saturday against the Yankees.