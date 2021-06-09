Perez (4-3) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Astros after surrendering six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two across two innings.

After tossing one of his best games of the 2021 campaign against the Astros last week, Perez couldn't silence their bats this time around, giving up a season-worst six runs in his shortest outing of the year. The southpaw served up a solo homer to Carlos Correa in the first before getting knocked around for five runs in the second, including a hit-by-pitch RBI with the bases loaded. The Astros held onto the lead the rest of the way, strapping Perez with his third loss. Despite the horrid outing, the 30-year-old has looked solid across the majority of his last eight starts, going 4-2 in that span. He'll look to bounce back during his next projected start at home Sunday against Toronto.