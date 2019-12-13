Red Sox's Martin Perez: Latches on with Boston
Perez signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Red Sox on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Perez spent the 2019 campaign with Minnesota, starting 29 games on the way to a 5.12 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with a 135:67 K:BB over 165.1 innings. He figures to slot in near the back end of Boston's rotation, likely behind Eduardo Rodriguez.
