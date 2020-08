Perez's (finger) next scheduled start might be pushed back at least a day, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Perez pitched through a blister on his left index finger during Friday's start. His next turn through the rotation is scheduled for Wednesday at home against Atlanta, but manager Ron Roenicke said Sunday that he could be pushed back a day as he continues to recover. If he's unable to take the mound Wednesday, Darwinzon Hernandez could be a candidate to start in his place.