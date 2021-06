Perez (5-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-1 victory over the Royals, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The lefty wasn't exactly efficient, tossing 43 of 78 pitches for strikes before exiting, but the Red Sox offense gave Perez more than enough support to end his brief two-game losing streak. He'll take a 4.32 ERA and 57:24 K:BB through 66.2 innings into his next outing.