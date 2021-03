Perez allowed two hits and a walk while striking out five over four scoreless innings in Saturday's spring game against Atlanta.

Perez stayed around the zone, delivering 45 strikes among his 66 pitches, and has breezed through six scoreless innings over two Grapefruit League outings. The 29-year-old left-hander has battled inconsistency since his rookie days with the Rangers. He's not overpowering, so Perez needs to locate and avoid hard contact. He's cemented into Boston's starting rotation.