Perez will make his next start Friday at home against the Nationals, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Perez, who started Saturday, lines up to pitch Thursday on a five-day schedule, but manager Ron Roenicke opted to give the left-hander an extra day. "We just think that's a better way to do it," Roenicke said. "Trying to keep him and [Nathan Eovaldi] separated also helps; since we've done that it seems to help our bullpen some, so we'll try to continue to do that." Perez tossed a season-high seven innings on 94 pitches Saturday, but the decision to split him and Eovaldi appears to play a larger role in the decision to give him an extra day.