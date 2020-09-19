Perez pitched six shutout innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out seven. He did not factor into the decision.

Perez was masterfully painting the corners of the plate Friday evening as all seven of his punchouts were looking. The left-hander was able to keep his walks down too as it was just the third time this season he's given less than two free passes during a start. Unfortunately, the Red Sox bullpen was unable to hang onto the lead, robbing Perez of his fourth win in 2020. The 29-year-old will take a 3.88 ERA and 1.26 WHIP into his next start scheduled for Wednesday against the Orioles.