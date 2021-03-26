Perez allowed five runs (none earned) on five hits while striking out four in Thursday's spring game against Minnesota.

Perez was victimized by errors behind him -- fielding errors by Michael Chavis and Rafael Devers -- but pitchers need to work around that. He managed to throw more strikes in this outing after the left-hander walked five during his previous Grapefruit League start. Perez will be Boston's No. 4 starter and should be locked in to the rotation all season, but inconsistency, command and hard contact have bedeviled him since entering MLB in 2012.