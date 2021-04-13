Perez is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Twins, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Perez was on track to start Monday's series opener in Minnesota before the game was postponed due to safety concerns. The Red Sox won't alter their pitching schedule as a result of the postponement, as all five members of the rotation will likely just get pushed back a day.
