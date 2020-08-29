Perez (2-4) allowed six runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out one over four innings as he was charged with the loss Friday against the Nationals.

Perez dealt with a blister on his left index finger during his start, but he was able to pitch through it, and he expects to be ready for his next start. The southpaw regressed after allowing just one run in his last outing, but the injury could help provide an explanation for his struggles. Perez now carries a 4.58 ERA over 35.1 innings this season. Assuming he's able to make his next start, Perez should take the mound at home Wednesday against Atlanta.