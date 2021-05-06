Perez allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out six in a no-decision against the Tigers.

Perez pitched well on a cold, damp night in Boston before tiring in the sixth inning when he allowed three hits and was removed following JaCoby Jones' two-run single. He's yet to pitch six innings in any of his six starts, but this was the second consecutive outing in which he was one out shy. The left-hander will bring a 4.40 ERA into his next scheduled start Monday in Baltimore.