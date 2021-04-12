Perez won't make his scheduled start against the Twins on Monday after the game was postponed due to safety concerns, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Perez was slated to make his second start of the season against his former team Monday. It's not yet clear whether Perez will start Tuesday's game against the Twins if the contest is played.
