Perez (7-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings to pick up the win over the Angels on Monday.

Perez was able to snare his seventh win despite pitching fewer than six innings for the 14th time in 17 starts. The left-hander was given great assistance from the defense. Boston outfielders threw out two baserunners, including one at home plate. Enrique Hernandez and Danny Santana each had an assist, contributing to the team's league leading total of 28 outfield assists. Perez is expected to pitch the final game of the first half, throwing Sunday at home against the Phillies.