Perez (2-2) earned the win Friday against the Phillies after giving up three runs on five hits and a walk while fanning seven across six innings.

Perez has pitched six innings in each of his last two outings while winning and securing a quality start in both, so it's safe to say he's now trending in the right direction following an uneven start to the campaign. He has given up two or fewer runs in six straight outings as well, and he will try to keep this impressive run going in his next turn on the rotation -- scheduled for next week at home against the Marlins.