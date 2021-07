Perez (6-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Royals, giving up two runs on seven hits and 5.1 innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The lefty hasn't completed six innings in any of his last five starts and hasn't fanned more than four batters since May 21, but Perez has provided some stability to the back of the Boston rotation nonetheless. He'll carry a 4.04 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 62:26 K:BB through 75.2 innings on the year into his next outing.