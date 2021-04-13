Perez gave up two runs on four hits and three walks over five innings during Tuesday's win over the Twins. He had two strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The left-hander didn't have his best command as he threw 49 of 88 pitches for strikes, but he was able to keep Minnesota in check after surrendering two runs during the opening frame. Perez has allowed five runs on nine hits with a 8:5 K:BB over 10 innings through two starts this season, and he could next take the mound Sunday versus the White Sox.